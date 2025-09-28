Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000.

GDV opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

