Dakota Wealth Management Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Plains GP by 192.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2,252.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.2%

PAGP opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.29%.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.