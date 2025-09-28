Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,666 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,948 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,769 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.68 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

