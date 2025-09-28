Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Bought by Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

DFCF stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

