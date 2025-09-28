Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSE. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,864,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,844.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 296,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 539.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 169,622 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $446.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

