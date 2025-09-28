Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,616,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,075,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after acquiring an additional 277,387 shares during the period. Jentner Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 1,017,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 672,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

