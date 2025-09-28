Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB Shares Acquired by Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Credit ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 606.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB opened at $55.31 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

