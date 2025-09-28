Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX Stock Position Increased by Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,348,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,923,000 after buying an additional 411,664 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,235,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.