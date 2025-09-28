Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $37,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.