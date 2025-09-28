Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Purchased by Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

