Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Stake Lowered by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 4.9% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.