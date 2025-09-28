Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,125,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 13.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $76,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,530,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 531,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

