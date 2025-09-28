Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Sold by Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,815 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $178,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $72.89.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.