Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT is Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $113,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.