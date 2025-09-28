Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Stock Position Increased by Tiller Private Wealth Inc.

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 161,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

