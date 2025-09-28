Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Sold by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 6.2% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 484,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 824,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,322,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,368,000 after buying an additional 377,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 199,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

