Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Shares Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 835,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105,123 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 947,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DFLV opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.