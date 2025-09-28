Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 157.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 835,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105,123 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.