Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV is Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $45,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.02.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

