Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Sold by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,654,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,320 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,762,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,741,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 266,152 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

