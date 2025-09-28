Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $365,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 143,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Friday Financial acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.