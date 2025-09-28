Diversified Enterprises LLC Increases Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF $SEIQ

Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIQ. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $585,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $346.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.83. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

