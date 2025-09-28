Diversified Enterprises LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30,586.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,545,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $363.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.24 and a 200 day moving average of $329.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $366.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

