Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Diversified Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,203,000 after purchasing an additional 84,107 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

