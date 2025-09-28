Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 975 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Diversified Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FTCS opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

