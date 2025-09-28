Diversified Enterprises LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 4,367.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 100,490.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,778.80. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

