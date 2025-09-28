Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.92 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

