Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,162.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 38.9%

BATS:ITA opened at $205.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average of $177.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

