Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IWM opened at $241.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day moving average is $213.55. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.