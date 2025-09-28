Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,195 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,137,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 448,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1607 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.