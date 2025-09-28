Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF $LGLV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter worth $3,414,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

LGLV opened at $176.73 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

