Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes $497,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $88.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

