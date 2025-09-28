Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,147,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,292 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,163,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,605,000 after buying an additional 547,872 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.