Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $462.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $467.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.02 and its 200-day moving average is $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

