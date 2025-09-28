Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.2%

BAP opened at $263.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average is $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

