Financial Contrast: Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) versus Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vectura Group and Gemini Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -65.55

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Vectura Group and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectura Group

(Get Free Report)

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.