Financial Contrast: WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) versus Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Naspers has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Naspers and WideOpenWest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 0 1 4.00 WideOpenWest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

WideOpenWest has a consensus target price of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Naspers.

This table compares Naspers and WideOpenWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A WideOpenWest -10.70% -32.26% -4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Naspers and WideOpenWest”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $7.18 billion 7.74 $5.24 billion N/A N/A WideOpenWest $604.80 million 0.73 -$58.80 million ($0.79) -6.53

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than WideOpenWest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of WideOpenWest shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of WideOpenWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Naspers beats WideOpenWest on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. Its telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session-initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. WideOpenWest, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

