Financial Designs Corp Trims Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Financial Designs Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Financial Designs Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Designs Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after buying an additional 481,544 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 89,016 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.