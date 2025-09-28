Financial Partners Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 38.9%

ITA opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

