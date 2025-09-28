Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases 128 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

