Financial Survey: Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) vs. Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Texas Pacific Land and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Pacific Land 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ormat Technologies 0 3 8 1 2.83

Ormat Technologies has a consensus target price of $94.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Ormat Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Texas Pacific Land.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Texas Pacific Land pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Texas Pacific Land pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Texas Pacific Land and Ormat Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land $705.82 million 31.12 $453.96 million $20.06 47.64 Ormat Technologies $906.31 million 6.35 $123.73 million $2.15 44.05

Texas Pacific Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ormat Technologies. Ormat Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Pacific Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Pacific Land has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Pacific Land and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land 62.16% 39.47% 35.65% Ormat Technologies 14.49% 5.47% 2.43%

Summary

Texas Pacific Land beats Ormat Technologies on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land, and oil and gas royalty interest in West Texas. This segment also engages in easements, such as transporting oil, gas and related hydrocarbons, power line and utility, and subsurface wellbore easements. In addition, this segment leases its land for processing, storage, and compression facilities and roads; and is involved in sale of materials, such as caliche, sand, and other material, as well as sells land. The Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water treatment, infrastructure development, and disposal solutions to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also holds produced water royalties. Texas Pacific Land Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers battery energy storage systems and related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

