Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $247.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

