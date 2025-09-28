Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

