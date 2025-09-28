Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $464.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

