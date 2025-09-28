Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 135,817 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,817 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FOX were worth $33,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in FOX by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FOX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FOX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FOX from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

FOX Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

