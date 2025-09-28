Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 21,856 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $58,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,876 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,723,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,660,000 after acquiring an additional 893,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after purchasing an additional 660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $136.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.