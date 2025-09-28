Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Freightcar America Price Performance

RAIL opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. Freightcar America has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Institutional Trading of Freightcar America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Freightcar America by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 88,356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Freightcar America during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freightcar America during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freightcar America during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Freightcar America during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

