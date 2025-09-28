Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FULC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of FULC opened at $8.84 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $478.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.82.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 1,589,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,207,000. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 405,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 563,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 218,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

