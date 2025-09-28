GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $217.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.47.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

