GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.